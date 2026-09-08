2027: ‘Igbos Now Have Access To Tinubu’ – Lagos Socialite, ChiefPriest

Popular Lagos State socialite cum businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as ChiefPriest, has claimed that Igbo people now have access to President Bola Tinubu through his son, Seyi.

Naija News reports that Chief Priest made this known while addressing supporters in Imo State as the state director of the City Boy Movement, a political support group backing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

In a video circulating on social media, the nightlife entrepreneur urged Nigerians of Igbo extraction to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

ChiefPriest also highlighted the growing membership of the All Progressives Congress in the state, describing the movement as a new approach to political mobilisation.

He said, “We Igbos now have access to Mr President through his son, Seyi Tinubu. That’s why we’re doing everything to make sure he’s re-elected.

“Thousands of Imolites are trooping in for registration for APC. Ndi Imo don’t just love the City Boys Movement, they believe in it. Let’s do politics with lifestyle. On Asiwaju’s mandate, we shall stand. Imo is APC. Here, it’s zero competition.”

In other news, Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has once again called out Chief Priest over the alleged failure to support the child she claims he fathered.

Hellen made the fresh accusation in a post on his Instagram page while reacting to Cubana Chief Priest’s public appearance at Peller’s wedding, where he reportedly gifted the couple ₦10 million.

According to her, it was unfair for the socialite to spend such a huge amount on another person’s celebration while, according to her, his alleged child was struggling to get basic needs.

She also complained about the financial pressure she has been facing while caring for the child, saying she sometimes spends several hours on TikTok but earns as little as $1.

Hellen said the situation had left her emotionally and financially drained, adding that she was struggling to pay her house rent.