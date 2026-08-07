Your Own Pikin Never Chop – Chiefpriest’s Baby Mama Blasts Him Over ₦10 Million Wedding Gift To Peller 

Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has once again called out Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Chief Priest, over the alleged failure to support the child she claims he fathered.

Naija News reports that Hellen made the fresh accusation in a post on his Instagram page while reacting to Cubana Chief Priest’s public appearance at Peller’s wedding, where he reportedly gifted the couple ₦10 million.

According to her, it was unfair for the socialite to spend such a huge amount on another person’s celebration while, according to her, his alleged child was struggling to get basic needs.

She also complained about the financial pressure she has been facing while caring for the child, saying she sometimes spends several hours on TikTok but earns as little as $1.

Hellen said the situation had left her emotionally and financially drained, adding that she was struggling to pay her house rent.

She claimed that she had been doing well financially before meeting Cubana Chief Priest but alleged that her situation changed after their relationship.

Hellen also accused him of making her life difficult while she continues to take care of the child.

The latest outburst comes amid the long-running paternity dispute between Hellen and Cubana Chief Priest.

Hellen has repeatedly called for a DNA test to establish whether he is the biological father of her child, while the socialite has denied the paternity claim.

She wrote: “This man had the stupid audacity to go show off at #peller’s wedding, giving Peller 10 million but your own pikin never chop, him mama dey beg on TikTok like a m@d woman. Sometimes I can stay 4 hours on TikTok and I’ll only get $1.

“I am trying to put myself together and be calm but this thing is stressing my kpekus, stressing my life and draining everything in my life. I can not be taking care of this man’s child while he keeps tormenting me. I can no longer afford house rent, before I met Pascal I was doing well until he swiped my destiny.”