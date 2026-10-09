I Can No Longer Do This Alone – Hellen Ati Threatens To Bring Chiefpriest’s Alleged Son To Nigeria

Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has expressed frustration over businessman Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Chiefpriest’s lack of support for her child.

Naija News reports that Ati said she had made several attempts to reunite the boy with his alleged father but had yet to achieve the desired result.

She disclosed that she had also taken the matter to court, but the efforts had not resolved the situation.

The Kenyan woman explained that she had been struggling to care for the child through small jobs that help her provide food and meet his basic needs.

According to her, the situation has become increasingly difficult, especially as she claims the businessman has not checked on the boy since she became pregnant in 2022.

She said: “I have tried several means to return my son to his dad, Pascal Okechukwu, but all efforts have failed. I have even gone to court, but there has been no solution. I have been trying my best as a mom and be doing small small jobs so that I can be feeding this boy.

“Since 2022 when I am pregnant till today, Pascal never asked me how the boy is doing. Every day he is asking me about his father. Now, I’m tired of taking care of this child, and I’m coming to Nigeria to hand him over to Pascal.”