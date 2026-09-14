He’s A Noisemaker And Nobody – Nwifuru Knocks Chief Priest Over Calls To Step Down

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has fired back at popular socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Chief Priest, following criticism of his administration.

Naija News reports that Nwifuru spoke during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally where he reacted to Cubana Chief Priest’s call for him to step down over alleged poor performance in office.

Cubana Chief Priest had questioned how Nwifuru could spend almost three years in office without completing major projects that would leave a lasting impact on Ebonyi State.

Chief Priest also claimed that Ebonyi was the only state in the South-East yet to experience significant development, alleging that its leaders were “not wise enough” and continued to live in the past

The socialite has also been supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Odii ahead of the February 2027 governorship election.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Nwifuru said he had no time for Cubana Chief Priest, describing him as a “noisemaker” and “nobody.”

The governor said he would only pay attention to the socialite if he remembered him.

He said: “I don’t have time for Cubana Chief Priest. He’s a noisemaker and a nobody. But if i remember him… i’m sorry for him.”