‘Retract Your Statement Or Resign’ – Ebonyi PDP To Nwifuru Over Opposition Threat

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Francis Nwifuru to withdraw his recent comments against opposition politicians or resign from office.

The party accused the governor of making statements capable of increasing political tension and triggering violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a live radio programme on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ebonyi State, Darlington Peter-Onwe, said Nwifuru should take responsibility for his words and apologise to the people of the state.

He alleged that the governor’s comments had already increased hostility against opposition members and media practitioners in Ebonyi.

“The Governor should apologise to Ebonyians or resign. He should retract the statement or step down because he has violated the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy,” Peter-Onwe said.

He also cited Section 14 of the Nigerian Constitution, which places the protection of lives and property among the primary responsibilities of government.

“Section 14 of the Constitution explicitly provides that the primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property. By making such statements, he is now the one insinuating violence,” he added.

Peter-Onwe further urged Nwifuru to follow the example of other governors who have admitted wrongdoing and apologised to their people when necessary.

He specifically mentioned Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, saying his response to a disruption in the education sector showed that accepting responsibility was part of good leadership.

“Look at what Governor Alex Otti did when there was a disruption in the education sector. He came out openly and apologised, admitting that it shouldn’t have happened. That is the true strength of a leader,” he said.

Nwifuru’s Comment That Sparked Reaction

Naija News reports that the PDP’s criticism followed remarks made by Nwifuru on Tuesday during the swearing-in of newly elected local government chairmen and their deputies in Abakaliki.

The governor was reacting to allegations that APC members and supporters were harassing and intimidating opposition politicians in the state.

Rather than accept the allegation, Nwifuru issued a warning to opposition figures.

“Political opposition in the state are alleging harassment and intimidation by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“They will see real threats at the right time,” the governor said.

Nwifuru also charged the newly sworn-in council chairmen to ensure that the APC maintains control of their respective local government areas during the 2027 elections.

He warned that any chairman who fails to deliver his council to the APC would lose his position.

“You must not allow the opposition to win in your respective local government councils during the 2027 general elections,” Nwifuru told the chairmen.

“Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office.

“We will use your councillor and remove you.

“If you allow anybody to come to your Local Government council and mess up, deal with that person mercilessly.”

The governor further said he was not making the comments secretly and wanted them to be reported publicly.

“I want this information to make the headlines because, as politicians, we do not speak in secret,” he said.

He added that the council chairmen were expected to deliver victory for the APC, warning that those who failed to do so would be removed.

“The chairmen know we will win the state, and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they will be removed,” Nwifuru had said.