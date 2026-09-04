2027: PDP Tackles Alia Over Campaign Poster Directive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against a fresh directive by the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA) on campaign posters and billboards ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The opposition party accused the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of trying to restrict its activities under the excuse of enforcing environmental laws.

BENSESA had warned political parties, candidates and campaign groups against putting up billboards or pasting posters without approval from the authority.

The warning was contained in a notice dated September 3, 2026, and signed by the agency’s General Manager, Anta Igbaato, Naija News reports.

The authority said the indiscriminate pasting of posters and erection of billboards could create environmental problems across the state.

It therefore asked political parties and campaign organizations to get approval before placing campaign materials in public or private places.

BENSESA based its position on Section 14(a) of the BENSESA Law 2005, which requires permission before posters, handbills, notices, signs or advertisements are placed on streets or properties.

The agency also cited Section 14(b), which gives it the power to remove or destroy campaign materials put up without approval.

For billboards, BENSESA said parties must first get approval for their proposed locations, noting that Section 15 of the law makes it the custodian of road setbacks across the state.

The authority warned that anyone who failed to comply would face enforcement action.

But the PDP said the directive was coming at the wrong time and could be used to frustrate opposition parties as political activities gather momentum ahead of 2027.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Bright Antyo, described the directive as anti-democratic and a threat to free political participation.

The PDP said it had no problem with environmental sanitation or keeping the state clean but would not accept any attempt to use a government agency to limit political activities.

“While we support environmental sanitation and orderly urban development, we reject any attempt to use a government agency as a political tool to frustrate legitimate political engagement and freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the party said.

‘Don’t Use Law To Favour Ruling Party’

The PDP also questioned why the directive was issued as political parties were preparing to reach out to voters ahead of the 2027 elections.

It expressed concern that the powers given to BENSESA could be used selectively against opposition parties while allowing the ruling party to operate freely.

“Democracy thrives on a level playing field, not on selective regulations designed to confer undue advantage on those in power,” the party said.

The opposition party called on Governor Alia to withdraw what it described as an ill-advised directive.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society groups, the media, security agencies, and other stakeholders to keep a close watch on political activities in Benue.

The PDP said the 2027 election must be conducted in a free and fair atmosphere where all parties and candidates have equal opportunity to campaign and engage voters.