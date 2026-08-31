Sokoto PDP Chairman Resigns, Dumps Party

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, has resigned from the party.

In a letter dated August 30, 2026, addressed to the Party Chairman, PDP, Goronyo Ward, Goronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, Goronyo cited personal reasons for his decision.

The politician urged the PDP to remove his name from the party’s membership register.

He also thanked the party and its members for the opportunity to serve.

“I hereby formally notify you of my intention to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Goronyo Ward, Goronyo Local Government Area, effective from today, 31st August, 2026.

“The reason for my resignation is purely personal. I wish to thank the party leadership and members for the opportunity to serve and for the experiences gained during my period of membership.

“Consequently, I request that this letter be accepted as formal notice of my resignation and that my name be removed from the party’s membership register accordingly,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His resignation was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed and electronically transmitted to the APC Chairman of Ward 4 in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

In the letter, Sylva accused the ruling party of abandoning the ideals on which it was founded, saying he could no longer remain in the party.

He also described the APC as a floundering ship whose fate appears irredeemable by the load of its iniquities.

Naija News reports that copies of the resignation letter were also sent to the National Chairman of the APC, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Bayelsa State Chairman of the party.