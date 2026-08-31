Goronyo Emerges Sokoto ADC Governorship Campaign DG Hours After Resigning As PDP Chairman

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, has named the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, as the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation for the 2027 election.

Dan’Iya, in a statement on Monday by his Media Aide, Aminu Abdullahi, described Goronyo as a seasoned civil servant, experienced politician and accomplished public administrator whose years of service have equipped him with the institutional knowledge and grassroots understanding required to lead a successful campaign.

Naija News recalls that Goronyo had earlier resigned as the Sokoto PDP Chairman and urged the party to remove his name from its membership register.

Following his appointment as the ADC governorship campaign DG, Dan’Iya described Goronyo’s appointment as a strategic choice that reflects the confidence of the party leadership and stakeholders in his experience, capacity and commitment to the development of Sokoto State.

Dan’Iya also acknowledged Goronyo’s experience as a former Commissioner under the administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said Goronyo’s understanding of governance, public administration and political mobilisation will be valuable to the ADC campaign.

The ADC candidate expressed confidence that Goronyo will deploy his experience to unite the party’s structures, strengthen grassroots mobilisation and effectively communicate the ADC’s vision to the people of Sokoto.

He urged the newly appointed Director-General to work closely with party leaders, stakeholders, candidates, youth, women and supporters across the 23 Local Government Areas to build an inclusive campaign capable of reaching every community.

He also called on all members and supporters of the party to give Goronyo their full cooperation and support, stressing that the success of the 2027 campaign would require unity, discipline, commitment and collective responsibility.