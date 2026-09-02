Deliver APC In 2027 Or Lose Your Job – Nwifuru To Ebonyi Council Chairmen

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has warned the newly inaugurated chairmen of the state’s 13 local government areas that they could lose their positions if they fail to deliver their councils to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Nwifuru gave the warning on Tuesday in Abakaliki while inaugurating the new council chairmen and vice chairmen elected to oversee the 13 local government areas of the state.

The governor told the council chairmen that their political performance in their respective areas would be closely watched ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said any chairman whose local government failed to support the APC at the polls would be removed from office.

According to the governor, such a chairman would be replaced by a councillor.

He said: “Any chairman who fails to win his council will be removed from office and replaced with a councillor. I want this information to be on the headlines of newspapers because, as politicians, we would not speak in secret. The chairmen know we would win in the state and if they choose to sleep and allow others to take their areas, they would be removed.

“Charity begins from home. Spare tyres inside the car boot. It’s only when the tyre refuses to function or collapses irreversibly that they can function. You should always be available to the chairmen and ask them of your councils’ daily activities. Do not listen to gossip and ill advice from your friends against your chairmen because that will destroy your relationship with them.

“My deputy is doing the work perfectly and presently enjoying the position. We pledge to justify the confidence reposed in us and especially ensure that APC records landslide in 2027 Deliver APC in 2027 or lose your jobs.”