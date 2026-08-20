Elderly Man Murdered After Praying For APGA Candidate In Ebonyi

An elderly man in the Osege village, Umuogudu Oshia Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Onwe Ubochi, has been found dead after praying for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) House of Representatives candidate of Ebonyi/Ohaukwu federal constituency, Chief Tochukwu Ogalagu, in next year’s general election.

Naija News understands that the assailants waylaid the victim on his way home and murdered him. His body was taken to a stream in the area where it was dumped after the killing.

The incident occurred on the 17th of August, and the deceased’s body was later discovered in the stream with his mouth mutilated.

The state police command said it has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, the command assured that every necessary step will be taken to get to the root of the incident and urged anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Amos Onwe Ubochi, who left his residence on August 17, 2026, but did not return.

“On August 18, 2026, the Command received information that the lifeless body of Amos Onwe Ubochi was discovered along a bush path within the community. Upon receiving the report, police operatives visited the scene and evacuated the body to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he was confirmed dead.

“The Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and identify those responsible. The Command assures members of the public that every necessary step will be taken to get to the root of the incident, while urging anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to come forward”, the command said.