Nwifuru Warns Ebonyi Council Officials Over Misuse Of Public Funds

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has warned newly inaugurated local government chairmen and other council officials against using their positions to make quick money.

Nwifuru gave the warning on Wednesday in Abakaliki while launching a three-day capacity-building workshop organized by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Naija News reports.

The governor urged the officials to make integrity, transparency and accountability key principles of their administrations, stressing that public office must be used to serve the people.

The workshop was attended by newly inaugurated council chairmen, vice chairmen, Heads of Personnel Management (HPMs), treasurers, Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) officers and development centre coordinators.

Addressing the participants, Nwifuru described public office as a sacred trust and warned the officials against giving in to pressure to engage in illegal activities.

“You must be mindful of the decisions you take in office because your actions today will determine the legacy you leave behind. Do not allow anybody to mislead you into doing what is wrong. Public office is not an avenue to become wealthy overnight,” the governor said.

He added, “Whatever you do with public funds must be lawful, transparent, and accountable. Stand firm, remain resilient in the face of criticism, and keep your primary responsibility focused on serving the people.”

Nwifuru also advised the officials to regularly assess their actions and put the interests of their communities ahead of personal gains.

He warned that those who succumb to wrongful pressure could regret their actions, urging them to protect their integrity and professional reputation even after leaving office.

The governor said their conduct while in office would determine the legacy they leave behind.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Uchenna Igwe, urged the participants to create a work environment free from corruption.

Igwe stressed that transparent administrative practices should become part of the daily operations of the new leadership across the state’s local councils.

Responding on behalf of the local government leadership, the Chairman of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mrs. Helen Aduga, described the workshop as timely and important to improving the officials’ knowledge of their responsibilities.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Coordinators’ Forum, Chidi Ogbonna, described the training as an important initiative that would strengthen grassroots governance across the state.