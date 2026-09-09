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2027: Ebonyi Govt Reveals Plot To Distract Governor Nwifuru

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By Justina Otio
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The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru
The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru

Key Takeaways

  • The Ebonyi State Government accused some individuals of plotting to distract Governor Francis Nwifuru ahead of the 2027 general elections.
  • Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, said in Abakaliki on Wednesday that propaganda, media narratives and protests were meant to derail governance.
  • Omebeh said the government supports peaceful protest and criticism, but warned against misinformation, insisting Nwifuru remains focused on the People’s Charter of Needs.

The Ebonyi State Government has accused some individuals of trying to distract Governor Francis Nwifuru ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ikeuwa Omebeh, made the allegation in a statement issued in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Omebeh stated that some political interests were attempting to push certain propaganda and distract the administration from its development agenda.

He, however, stated that the governor remains focused on governance and the implementation of his People’s Charter of Needs agenda.

He said the government recognised the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful protest and legitimate criticism but warned that such rights should not be exploited to mislead the public, create tension or undermine the state.

“Governor Nwifuru remains focused, undistracted and committed to delivering on his mandate. His Excellency will not be distracted by political theatrics, sponsored attacks or attempts to divert his attention from the task of building a more prosperous, peaceful and developed Ebonyi State,” Omebeh said.

The commissioner said recent media publications, social media narratives and protests against the administration appeared designed to distract attention from its activities in infrastructure, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare, rural development, human capital development and empowerment.

He challenged critics to subject their allegations to facts and allow citizens to assess the administration through its projects and programmes.

Let the people visit the communities, inspect the projects and speak directly with the beneficiaries of government programmes. The evidence of governance is visible across the State,” he said.

Omebeh maintained that political opposition was inevitable in a democratic society but argued that constructive criticism should not be replaced with what he called misinformation and politically motivated attacks.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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