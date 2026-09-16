Wike: ‘We Have All It Takes To Destroy Whoever Is Trying Us’ – Gov. Nwifuru

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru , has said they have whatever it takes to destroy anyone who is trying them.

Naija News reports that Nwifuru made the remark on Wednesday during a political event in Abakaliki, the state capital, while reacting to reports that President Bola Tinubu has handed over the state to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In response, Nwifuru warned that they are not afraid of anyone, and have all it takes to destroy anyone.

He said, “This sentiment came out on the grounds that some people are going around saying that they discussed with Mr President that he has given Ebonyi to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“They also said that the President has given Ebonyi to their leader, Nyesom Wike. We sympathise with them.

“I want to sound this way as your governor that we are not afraid. We have all it takes to destroy whoever is trying us.”

In other news, Nwifuru, has fired back at popular socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Chief Priest, following criticism of his administration.

Nwifuru spoke during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally where he reacted to Cubana Chief Priest’s call for him to step down over alleged poor performance in office.

Cubana Chief Priest had questioned how Nwifuru could spend almost three years in office without completing major projects that would leave a lasting impact on Ebonyi State.

Chief Priest also claimed that Ebonyi was the only state in the South-East yet to experience significant development, alleging that its leaders were “not wise enough” and continued to live in the past

The socialite has also been supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Odii ahead of the February 2027 governorship election.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Nwifuru said he had no time for Cubana Chief Priest, describing him as a “noisemaker” and “nobody.”