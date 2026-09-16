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Wike: ‘We Have All It Takes To Destroy Whoever Is Trying Us’ – Gov. Nwifuru

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru
Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru

Key Takeaways

  • Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, said in Abakaliki on Wednesday that his government can “destroy whoever is trying us” and fears nobody.
  • Nwifuru spoke after reports claimed President Bola Tinubu had “given Ebonyi” to the PDP and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, which he dismissed.
  • At an APC rally on Sunday, Nwifuru dismissed socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, as a “noisemaker” after calls to step down and support for PDP’s Ifeanyi Odii ahead of February 2027.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru , has said they have whatever it takes to destroy anyone who is trying them.

Naija News reports that Nwifuru made the remark on Wednesday during a political event in Abakaliki, the state capital, while reacting to reports that President Bola Tinubu has handed over the state to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In response, Nwifuru warned that they are not afraid of anyone, and have all it takes to destroy anyone.

He said, “This sentiment came out on the grounds that some people are going around saying that they discussed with Mr President that he has given Ebonyi to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“They also said that the President has given Ebonyi to their leader, Nyesom Wike. We sympathise with them.

“I want to sound this way as your governor that we are not afraid. We have all it takes to destroy whoever is trying us.”

In other news, Nwifuru, has fired back at popular socialite and businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Chief Priest, following criticism of his administration.

Nwifuru spoke during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally where he reacted to Cubana Chief Priest’s call for him to step down over alleged poor performance in office.

Cubana Chief Priest had questioned how Nwifuru could spend almost three years in office without completing major projects that would leave a lasting impact on Ebonyi State.

Chief Priest also claimed that Ebonyi was the only state in the South-East yet to experience significant development, alleging that its leaders were “not wise enough” and continued to live in the past

The socialite has also been supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Odii ahead of the February 2027 governorship election.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Nwifuru said he had no time for Cubana Chief Priest, describing him as a “noisemaker” and “nobody.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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