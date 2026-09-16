Rainbow Coalition: ‘Wike Should Sit Down With APC Governor And Explain’ – Joe Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has urged the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to meet with the party’s governors and explain his proposed Rainbow Coalition aimed at mobilising support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe made this known during an interview on TVC’s ‘This Morning Show’ on Wednesday, while reacting to the disagreement between Wike and the APC governors over the Rainbow Coalition initiative.

Recall that the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the governors would not support any political arrangement that could undermine the APC or Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In response, Wike, during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Tuesday, argued that his decision to support Tinubu did not mean he had abandoned his political party or agreed that other parties should not field candidates.

Wike said his knowledge of the political situation was greater than that of those criticising his activities, suggesting that his critics would understand his position better if they had access to the information available to him.

Speaking on the development, Igbokwe said Wike remained an important political stakeholder whose influence could not simply be disregarded, stressing that the Minister should consult the APC governors and explain his intentions to them.

According to Igbokwe, the disagreement should be resolved through conversations rather than public exchanges between the Minister and the governors.

He said, “Wike is a critical stakeholder. You can ignore him to your own peril. He has a command. He has the followers.

“Coming at this time, to put this (Rainbow Coalition) on the table, it’s not… he has to listen to majority, sit down with the governors and explain.

“No man is an Island. Explain to your colleagues what you are trying to do.”