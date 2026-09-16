Rainbow Coalition: Tinubu In A Tight Corner Between Wike And APC Governors – Abati

Veteran journalist, Reuben Abati, says the ongoing controversy between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors on the Rainbow Coalition has put President Bola Tinubu under pressure.

According to Abati, President Tinubu may be forced to choose between Wike and the APC Governors going into the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Wednesday during an Arise News programme against the backdrop of the fresh face-off between the APC Governors and Wike regarding the Rainbow Coalition, Abati said President Tinubu has been put in a tight corner.

The Governors insisted they will only support APC candidates, while Wike also said his support is for Tinubu alone and not the Governors or their party.

Naija News reports that the former presidential spokesperson, while weighing in on the controversy, said either Wike or the APC Governors might blame each other’s camps if President Tinubu fails to win the 2027 presidency.

Abati added that with the ongoing disagreements between Wike and the APC Governors, President Tinubu may not be assured of the full loyalty of the Governors going into the 2027 elections.

“Now it’s President Tinubu that has been put on the spot, he is faced with a choice. Is he going to choose APC Governors, or is he going to choose Nyesom Wike who insists that the rainbow coalition will deliver the presidency for the president?

“The President is in a tight situation. Will the President take the step of coming out publicly to say ‘I stand by the APC Governors,’ or will he say ‘he will stand with his mercenary (Wike)?’ Because the role Wike plays in APC is that of a mercenary brought from the PDP and now he is showing them that he is not supporting the Governors, his mercenary work is for the President.

“What all the players have done is that they have placed President Tinubu in a very difficult situation. He can not be so sure of the full loyalty of the 31 governors who will use Nyesom Wike as an alibi and Wike who is quick to defend himself, has now place the President in a very difficult situation,” Abati submitted.