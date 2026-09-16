‘Stop All These Grammar, Go And Work’ – Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesperson Tells Wike, APC Govs

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Ima Niboro, has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and APC governors to end their public disagreements and concentrate on mobilising voters for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Niboro made the call on Wednesday while appearing on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, describing the disagreement between Wike and the governors as a quarrel among siblings.

His comments followed Wike’s criticism of APC governors after they rejected his proposed cross-party arrangement to mobilise support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, earlier said APC governors would not participate in any political arrangement that could weaken the party or affect Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Uzodimma maintained that the governors’ political machinery would remain focused on candidates contesting under the APC platform at all levels.

Wike, however, questioned the electoral records of some governors, particularly Uzodimma, while insisting that his priority was to mobilise support for Tinubu in 2027 rather than get involved in the governors’ state-level contests.

Reacting to the exchange, Niboro advised both sides to reduce their public rhetoric and focus on grassroots political mobilisation.

He said, “When I said tone down the rhetoric, I do not mean stop working. Stop talking, go and work.

“All this shouting is not taking anybody anywhere. Go and work. Go and establish your authority on your political base.

“Get on the TV cameras. Go to the people. Go to the streets. Go to the marketplaces. Go and win the people.

“Stop all this high-sounding grammar that they are blowing everywhere is not leading anybody anywhere. Go and work.”

He stressed that his appeal was not for Wike or the governors to surrender their political interests, but to prove their influence through grassroots mobilisation.

“If you’re a political leader, stop talking. Go and work. That is my point,” Niboro said.