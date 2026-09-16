2027: Rivers APC Defies Party Governors, Backs Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has vowed that it will support the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that the statement comes amidst a rift between the FCT minister and the governors in the party.

However, the party advised the APC governors to do more in building alliances, massive mobilizations and engagements with other groups to increase the voters turnout and support for President Bola Tinubu in their respective states.

The party spoke in a statement signed by it’s state chairman and publicity secretary, Chief Tony Okocha and Hon. Chibike Ikenga, respectively.

The statement said: “We enjoin the Progressive Governors Forum to do more in building alliances, massive mobilizations, engagements etc with other groups to increase the voters turnout and support for the presidential their states.

“All politics is local and you can not extrapolate a particular style, system, procedure etc to parts of the country. Noting also that electioneering processes/outcomes are not determined by same variables across the federating units.”

The party said it is working with Wike and other political parties, individuals and groups who have signed into the alliance to deliver President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the group in 2027.

“The chairman, executive committee, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State, wish to further inform the public, particularly our national leadership that we are in sync with the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State led by our leader, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, FCT Minster and are working assiduously with other political parties, individuals and groups who have signed into the alliance and shall deliver the votes massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and all other candidates of the coalition in our state in the 2027 elections.

“Politics is about contestations between parties and groups in the protection of their interests. Consequently, coalitions, alliances, partnerships etc are undertaken to coalesce divergent interests through increases in strength, promotion of unity, peace, development, achieving common goals, reduction of conflict and provision of wider support.

“Rivers state as a sub national unit in our Federation is at liberty to forge any alliance/Partnership or coalition that will enhance a seamless process that will engender a consummate protection of the interests of the masses of the state.

“All politics is sharpened by the whims and caprices of the PEOPLE in the state and MUST be in tandem with the aspirations of the citizens/residents.

“Accordingly, we shall not succumb to the external pressures of any group/parties outside our domain.

“As a party, we want to reiterate further, that, we are very comfortable with our coalition arrangements as it did help us in no small measure in protecting the interests of the state and its people in the 2023 elections with the delivery of our votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and other candidates and shall even do better in 2027 with massive votes for the President and other coalition candidates.

“Finally, we are committed to the Rainbow Coalition led by our Leader, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as it has always worked for us in the state and we have no regrets in mid-wiving it for our greater participation and development,” the party said.