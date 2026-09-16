Wike Is Shining More Than The Masters – Abati

Veteran journalist and former presidential media aide, Reuben Abati, has submitted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is bound to have enemies in the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he is outshining them all.

Abati held that Wike has painted a picture of a hardworking Minister and loyalist of President Bola Tinubu, hence the friction between him and the APC Governors.

The former presidential media aide said it is a problem when the servant outshines the master, which appears to be the situation in Wike’s case.

Abati noted that Wike holds more press conferences and media chats than even the Minister of Information, whose primary responsibility is to communicate with the public, and would naturally attract enemies.

“Consistently, Wike has tried to outshine the master. In the regard that some people now consider him the most powerful politician in Nigeria, the man who made President Tinubu President by getting him the result in Rivers State, the man who is doing more than everybody else to promote President Tinubu.

“Now, when you outshine the master, that creates a problem. He has tried to outshine the governors; the same 31 governors that the APC and President Tinubu had been saying are the ones that will deliver the second term.

“He has even consistently outshone the Minister of Information. How many media chats has the Minister of Information done? but Wike every month, every week is out there talking.

“So naturally, having outshone the Governors and Minister, as the most loyal, hardworking Minister, he is bound to have enemies,” he said during Wednesday’s edition of the Morning Show.

Naija News reports that Abati’s comments come on the heels of the fresh face-off between Wike and the APC Governors over the role of his Rainbow Coalition going into the 2027 elections.

Recall that APC Governors had announced their resolve not to support political alliances or parallel structures that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position was announced on Monday night by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, after a high-level meeting of APC governors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The development comes amid growing disagreements within the APC over the Rainbow Coalition being championed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Some party leaders have expressed concern that the coalition’s activities and its decision to field candidates under different political platforms could divide APC votes and affect the President’s chances in 2027.

However, Wike, in a swift response, described the Governors as politically lazy and insisted that the Rainbow coalition would not negatively affect Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 elections.

He added that his support is strictly for President Tinubu and not for the Governors.