‘They Are Politically Lazy’ – Wike Blasts APC Governors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, calling them politically lazy.

Naija News reports that the remark followed the APC governors’ opposition to his Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that the governors, led by their chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, had said they would not participate in, support or endorse any alliance that could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or affect APC candidates at any level.

However, Wike, during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Tuesday, argued that his decision to support Tinubu did not mean he had abandoned his political party or agreed that other parties should not field candidates.

Wike said his knowledge of the political situation was greater than that of those criticising his activities, suggesting that his critics would understand his position better if they had access to the information available to him.

He said, “They are politically lazy. When you have your local problems, don’t use Mr President as your excuse.”

In other news, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the South-South Development Commission, Chibudom Nwuche, has applauded Wike for his political skills and innovativeness.

He asserted that the Rainbow Coalition initiated by Wike has broadened Tinubu’s support base.

Nwuche spoke in a statement made available to journalists on Monday.

Nwuche commended Wike for what he described as his outstanding performance in the Federal Capital Territory.

Nwuche said Wike’s initiation of the Rainbow Coalition was “a political masterstroke that is broadening the President’s political support base ahead of the 2027 presidential election.”

He said the coalition had created an important political bridge across party lines, enabling politicians and political stakeholders at various levels to support Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.