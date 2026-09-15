2027: ‘I Never Promised Anyone That PDP Won’t Field Candidates’ – Wike Fires Back At Uzodinmma

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has criticised the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinmma, over controversy regarding his Rainbow Coalition, saying his support is only for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 and never promised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not field candidates in governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

Naija News reports that Wike’s remarks come after Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resolved not to support political alliances or parallel structures that could undermine Tinubu’s re-election bid or weaken the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The position was announced on Monday night by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Uzodimma, after a high-level meeting of APC governors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Reading the communique issued after the meeting, Uzodimma said APC governors had agreed to focus exclusively on candidates sponsored by the ruling party.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, through his Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike reiterated that his support for the reelection of Tinubu remains sacrosanct.

Wike clarified that the rainbow coalition has nothing to do with the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a platform for other political parties pleased with the President’s good works and supporting his reelection.

The former Governor of Rivers State recalled that he and other members of the G5 did not meet with the APC before supporting Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, and the same principle will guide his position in 2027.

Taking a swipe at Uzodinma, Wike said politics is no longer about coming from fourth position to become governor, but about mobilising support and winning elections at the polling units.

The statement added, “In Imo State under Governor Hope Uzodinma, how did APC win two senate seats in 2023, in an election held the same day with that of the President and APC had less than 15 percent in the presidential election? Was it rainbow coalition? Were the voters confused?

“Was it rainbow coalition that also made APC to win National Assembly elections in Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu States where the President did not have ten percent of the votes?

“If in 2023, the voters in Imo, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi voted APC in the Senatorial election and voted another party in the presidential election, they won’t be confused in 2027 provided we all support the president genuinely this time?

“After the President must have been reelected, we can all go and face elections in our States.

“What I said and stand for is that I will mobilise support for the reelection of the President. I never promised anyone that PDP will not field candidates to contest governorship, National Assembly and States House of Assembly elections.

“Most importantly, rainbow coalition has nothing to do with the APC. Rather, it is own way of mobilising support accross political parties for Mr President, who has done well to deserve a second term.”