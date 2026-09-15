There Is Madness In This Government – Ex-Senate Chief Whip Blasts Tinubu Over Kings College

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s concession of Kings College Lagos to the old boys’ association of the school.

Naija News reports that the concession of the federal college has led to a national strike by staff of Unity schools across the country.

Those displeased with the development contend that it is a surreptitious way of privatising the school.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Owie argued that Unity schools were the remaining symbols of unity in the country and that the concession must be allowed to stand.

According to him, “This is trying to destroy Unity Schools; you want to privatise them? It is shocking that the president of a nation that comes from the old western region, which was controlled by the old UPN where free education started, free health, can now be talking about privatising education.

“This is the highest level of insanity insanity in body, insanity in health, insanity in administration. It is unfortunate that Tinubu will be the one doing this. It shows certainly that there is madness in this government.

“This policy should be reversed immediately so that the unity of our country will be sustained.”