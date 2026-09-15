‘Aso Rock Not An Extension Of Your Palace’ – Atiku Fires Back At Oba Of Lagos

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the claim that there would be no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027, insisting that Nigerians will determine who occupies the presidency through the ballot.

Naija News reports that Atiku was reacting to a statement by the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, who had declared that there would be ‘no vacancy’ in Aso Rock for the next five years.

The monarch made the statement when the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, led by its Director-General, Abdulaziz Yari, visited him at his palace in Lagos.

During the visit, Akiolu backed President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office.

However, Atiku said the traditional ruler had no power to speak for more than 200 million Nigerians on who should occupy the presidency.

In a post on 𝕏 by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the decision on Nigeria’s next president belonged to the electorate and not traditional rulers or political campaign groups.

The post reads: “Kabiyesi, with due respect, Aso Rock is not an extension of your palace, and Nigeria’s presidency is not a royal stool for you to allocate.

“There will be a vacancy in 2027 because the Constitution says so. You may endorse Tinubu, but you cannot endorse him on behalf of over 200 million Nigerians.

“The people, and not kings, courtiers or APC campaign councils, will decide that through the ballot.

“While the palace may be insulated from today’s hunger, insecurity and crushing cost of living, millions of Nigerians are counting every painful day until 2027.

“Kabiyesi, democracy is not coronation. You may have a preferred candidate, but you do not have the authority to declare Nigeria’s presidential election settled before Nigerians vote. kaaaabiyesi oooooo.”