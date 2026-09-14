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2027: It Doesn’t Make Sense For Atiku, Peter Obi To Want Tinubu’s Job – Onanuga

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said it makes no sense for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to seek Tinubu’s job in 2027.
  • Bayo Onanuga spoke on Monday in a statement on his 𝕏 account, reacting to Aliko Dangote’s praise for Tinubu’s policies at the Dangote Refinery IPO launch.
  • Aliko Dangote said Tinubu took bold steps by removing fuel subsidy, democratising the exchange rate and supporting his refinery, and Onanuga urged politicians not to reverse them.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has again defended the programmes and policies of the current administration.

He argued that the policies and programmes are making Nigeria great again.

The presidential media aide also claimed that with what Tinubu is doing, it makes no sense for the likes of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar to want to be President in 2027.

Naija News reports that Onanuga spoke on Monday via a statement on his 𝕏 account, in which he reacted to the accolades given by serial businessman Aliko Dangote to the policies implemented by the Tinubu administration.

Dangote had argued that President Tinubu took bold moves by removing the fuel subsidy, democratizing the exchange rate, and also supporting his refinery.

Reacting to Dangote’s words, which were spoken on Monday on the occasion of the formal launch of the Initial Public Offering for shares in Dangote Refinery, Onanuga said no politician should be advocating the removal of Tinubu’s policies and programmes.

“Atiku and Peter Obi, who badly want President Tinubu’s job, should listen to the encomium Aliko Dangote has showered on Tinubu and his policies. It doesn’t make any sense for any politician to advocate a reversal of the policies that are making Nigeria great,” he wrote.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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