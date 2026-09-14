‘I Have Nothing To Fear’ – Senator Buba Submits Self To DSS, Police Over Banditry Allegations

Lawmaker and Bauchi State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Senator Shehu Buba, has asked security agencies to investigate allegations linking him to banditry, terrorism financing, kidnapping, and other criminal activities.

Buba said he voluntarily submitted himself to investigation to enable the Department of State Services (DSS), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Nigeria Police Force to independently establish the truth.

Shehu Buba made this known while addressing a press conference in Bauchi on Monday, September 14.

He said the allegations were not new, recalling that similar accusations were made against him in 2014.

According to him, the earlier allegations were investigated and dismissed, but similar claims have resurfaced years later in different forms.

The senator said the latest accusations had become serious enough for him to seek the direct intervention of security agencies instead of allowing the matter to remain a subject of social media speculation.

“I have nothing to hide, and I have nothing to fear from any legitimate investigation,” he said.

Shehu Buba disclosed that his lawyers, led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, had formally written to the DSS, DIA and police requesting a comprehensive investigation.

He challenged anyone with evidence connecting him to banditry, terrorism, kidnapping or financing of criminal groups to submit such evidence to the appropriate authorities.

“Do not hide behind social media. Do not rely on edited videos, insinuations, propaganda or anonymous allegations,” he said.

The senator said he had previously taken legal action over what he described as false allegations against him.

He added that some individuals accused of spreading the claims were currently facing proceedings before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Shehu Buba also referred to his September 2025 petition to the Nigeria Police Force and another petition dated September 7, 2026, in which he sought Interpol’s intervention over one of the persons his legal team believes is behind some of the allegations.

He said copies of his submissions had also been forwarded to the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Chief of Defence Staff and Minister of Defence.

The senator, who previously chaired the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, said his past dealings with security and intelligence agencies may have been misrepresented as evidence of links to criminal elements.

He said he was ready to face prosecution if investigators established a prima facie case against him based on credible evidence.

Shehu Buba, who is seeking to contest the 2027 Bauchi governorship election on the PRP platform, said he believed the allegations were also being used to damage his political reputation.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid insulting, threatening or attacking anyone over the matter.

“If there is evidence against me, let it be produced. If there is none, those who have deliberately manufactured and circulated these allegations should equally be held accountable under the law,” he said.

The senator added: “My conscience is clear. I have nothing to hide. I have voluntarily submitted myself for investigation because the truth should not be afraid of scrutiny.”