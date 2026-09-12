‘Provide Evidence’ – PRP Defends Senator Buba Over Terrorism Allegations

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has challenged anyone accusing the lawmaker representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba, of terrorism to come forward with evidence.

The party said making serious allegations against the senator without proof was unacceptable, accusing his political opponents of trying to damage his reputation through what it described as lies and deliberate mischief.

The PRP National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, made the position known in a statement on Friday, Naija News reports.

The party said it was important for the allegations against Buba to be properly investigated and their truth established.

It also cited Section 127(c) of the Electoral Act, which it said provides a penalty for publishing false statements intended to prejudice a candidate’s chances in an election.

“These lies must stop. Those who have evidence of any criminal activity against him should provide such evidence to the authorities who should treat them as the law provides.

“We believe his rivals and detractors feel threatened by the spread and depth of his popularity, and have now resorted to peddling outrageous and libelous falsehoods against him,” the party said.

The PRP maintained that there was a campaign aimed at portraying the senator in a bad light through what it described as “tissues of lies and unrestrained mischief.”

The statement came five days after Buba denied fresh allegations linking him to banditry.

The senator had described viral videos and claims circulating on social media as part of what he called a sustained campaign of disinformation and character assassination.

The PRP insists that anyone with evidence of criminal activity involving the lawmaker should submit it to the relevant authorities rather than relying on unverified claims and allegations.