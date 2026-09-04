‘Nobody Can Stop Me’ – Bauchi Senator Buba Breaks Silence On Banditry Allegation

The lawmaker representing Bauchi South, Senator Shehu Buba, has broken his silence over allegations linking him to the activities of bandits in Northern Nigeria, describing the claims as an attempt to damage his reputation.

The lawmaker, who is also the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in Bauchi State for the 2027 election, said his accuser, a man identified as Hassan, was someone he had previously helped with his education.

Naija News reports that Hassan had accused Buba and some other politicians of allegedly supporting banditry in the North.

He made the allegations during an interview with social media influencer D English Alhaji Media. A series of interview videos is being posted on the influencer’s Facebook page.

Hassan, in his revelations, alleged that people linked to notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Gide were brought to Abuja for specialized training with the help of an aide to Senator Buba at the National Assembly.

However, reacting to the allegations in an interview with Albarka Radio in Bauchi, Buba denied any involvement in banditry and instead explained his past relationship with Hassan.

The senator said Hassan was introduced to him as an orphan who needed support to continue his education.

According to Buba, he connected the young man with a cleric, Musa Asadussunnah, who helped him secure admission into both Islamic and conventional schools.

He added that he also gave Hassan a bicycle to make it easier for him to travel to school.

“After a short time, he told us that he was leaving school for the car dealership business, which I rejected, insisting that he must finish school before anything else,” Buba said.

“As he is an orphan, I advised him to finish school because it would help him in the future, but he insisted… Three weeks later, I learned that he had left.”

The senator further accused Hassan of using his access to his residence to gather materials which he claimed were later used against him.

Buba said his home was open to visitors and that Hassan allegedly took advantage of this by secretly recording pictures and videos of people who visited him.

He alleged that the materials were later given to his political opponents as part of an attempt to damage his image.

The Bauchi senator also disclosed that he had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the allegations and activities allegedly linked to Hassan.

According to him, the investigation has so far led to the arrest of four suspects.

He said two of the suspects were arrested in Kano, while one was arrested in Bauchi and another in Abuja.

Buba added that court proceedings had already commenced in connection with the matter.

He, however, said Hassan had left Nigeria for Niger Republic, where he was allegedly continuing his online broadcasts.

The senator further alleged that the broadcasts were being funded by political opponents.

“Those sponsoring him cannot change destiny; if God says I will be, nobody can stop me by using social media propaganda against me,” Buba said.

Buba previously served as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, a position that brought him into close contact with security officials and religious leaders involved in efforts to tackle banditry, Naija News understands.

As part of the government’s non-kinetic approach to insecurity, Buba and members of his team, including Musa Asadussunnah, reportedly held discussions with some bandit leaders.

One of those they reportedly met was wanted bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, as part of efforts towards a controversial peace arrangement.

The non-kinetic approach is designed to tackle insecurity through measures beyond military action.

While kinetic operations involve activities such as airstrikes, raids and ground attacks, the non-kinetic strategy focuses on issues believed to contribute to violence, including social, economic, psychological and political factors.

Buba has maintained that his involvement in such engagements was part of efforts to find ways of reducing banditry and restoring peace in affected communities, rather than supporting criminal activities.