Atiku Vows To End Nigeria’s Insecurity In One Year If Elected, Reunite Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity crisis within one year if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Wazirin Adamawa made the promise while speaking in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, where he also addressed unemployment, Nigeria’s relationship with Niger Republic, the 2027 election and his controversial plan to restore fuel subsidy.

The former Vice President said his administration would recruit more security personnel, equip them properly and provide the necessary funding to improve their operations.

He also linked insecurity to unemployment, saying his government would support young Nigerians to establish businesses and create jobs.

“I will not take more than one year to end it. We will recruit additional security personnel and provide them with the necessary equipment.

“We will also provide adequate funding to support youths to establish businesses because many of them are involved in criminal activities due to lack of employment.

“We will take these measures and, within a year, we will end insecurity, God willing,” he said.

ECOMOG Revival

The ADC candidate also promised to work with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to revive the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG).

According to him, stronger military cooperation among West African countries would help tackle insecurity across the region.

Atiku said Nigeria should not allow the military takeover in Niger Republic to destroy the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

“We will engage our colleagues and ECOWAS leaders because I believe that if we unite, we can revive ECOMOG and create greater synergy among the military forces of member countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Liberia, to ensure peace,” he said.

He added that Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali should work towards rebuilding regional cooperation.

“I see no reason why Nigeria should cease its bilateral relations with Niger Republic simply because of the military takeover. What have we got to do with it?

“Nigeria and Niger are one. We are the same people. The fact that the military has taken over the government in Niger should not be a reason for Nigeria to cut ties with the country or support its exclusion from ECOWAS.

“I will work to bring Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali back into ECOWAS so that we can have a united front. This will also help to reduce unemployment across the countries,” Atiku noted.

Speaking about the 2027 presidential election, Atiku expressed doubts about the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair poll.

He, however, urged Nigerians to vote and ensure that their votes are protected.

“INEC will not do the right thing because it is this government that brought them. But what I want to tell Nigerians is that they should come out and vote.

“They should ensure that their votes count, protect their votes and make sure that the person they vote for is the person who is eventually declared the winner,” he said.

Atiku also disclosed that the 2027 election would be his final attempt at becoming Nigeria’s president.

He said that if he fails to win, he would remain available to offer advice to younger politicians.

The former Vice President also defended his decision to promise Nigerians a return of fuel subsidy if elected.

Atiku argued that removing the subsidy completely and at once was not the best approach, saying his administration would assess the situation and consult relevant stakeholders before taking a final decision.

He said the level of hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians was unprecedented in his lifetime.

“In my 79 years (and approaching 80 now), I have never experienced a level of hardship that Nigerians are currently experiencing.

“I don’t need to consult with anyone before pledging that I will restore the subsidy. I have seen the situation of the people,” he said.

Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of removing the petrol subsidy abruptly, arguing that the policy had placed severe pressure on Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the economic impact of the policy had affected his own farming business.