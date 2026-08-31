Tinubu Govt Speaks On Nigeria’s Security Challenges, Passport Centre In Angola

‎The Federal Government has assured Nigerians living in Angola that it is taking decisive steps to tackle insecurity in Nigeria and strengthen the country’s borders amid growing instability across the Sahel region.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), gave the assurance while engaging members of the Nigerian community in Luanda, Angola, on the sidelines of the 21st Extra-ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The engagement was coordinated by the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Naija News reports.

Nigeria’s delegation to the AU extraordinary session was led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the meeting in Luanda.

‎Addressing the Nigerian community, Musa acknowledged the security challenges confronting Nigeria, explaining that some of the threats were connected to the instability affecting the Sahel region.

According to him, the impact of the crisis in the region does not stop at national borders, making it necessary for Nigeria to strengthen its security architecture and border controls.

‎The Defence Minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was implementing comprehensive measures to secure the country’s borders and prevent security threats and incursions.

He further stated that the administration of President Tinubu remained determined to defeat security threats across Nigeria.

Musa said efforts were ongoing to increase the manpower, equipment and operational capacity of the Armed Forces, as well as other security agencies involved in protecting the country.

Also speaking during the engagement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave an upbeat assessment of the country’s economic situation.

Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria was making progress, stressing that the economy was growing and the country was on the path to full recovery.

‎He also addressed one of the major concerns raised by Nigerians living in Angola, access to Nigerian passport services.

The Nigerian community had requested the establishment of a Nigerian passport production centre in Angola to make it easier for Nigerians living in the country to obtain and renew their travel documents.

Responding to the request, Tunji-Ojo said he would look into the matter, with a view to easing the issuance of Nigerian passport booklets to Nigerians resident in Angola.

The request was specifically highlighted by the Secretary of the Nigeria Community Association in Angola, Nnaemeka Francis Obi, who said access to passport and consular services remained a major concern for members of the Nigerian community.

Beyond passport services, Obi also drew the attention of the Federal Government to other challenges confronting Nigerians living in Angola.

He raised concerns over healthcare challenges faced by members of the Nigerian community and called for measures that would improve their access to necessary healthcare services.

He also appealed for the establishment of direct flights between Nigeria and Angola operated by a Nigerian airline.

According to him, such a development would make movement between both countries easier while strengthening economic and people-to-people relations.

In her remarks, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated members of the Nigerian community in Angola for their contributions to Nigeria’s development and their efforts to project a positive image of the country abroad.

She assured them that the Federal Government values the contributions, concerns and welfare of Nigerians living outside the country.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed that the voices of Nigerians in the Diaspora remained important in shaping government policies and interventions that affect them.

She also encouraged Nigerians in Angola to remain united, law-abiding and committed to contributing positively to the development of both Nigeria and their host country.

The engagement provided an opportunity for members of the Nigerian community to speak directly with senior government officials about the challenges they face in Angola.

It also allowed the Federal Government delegation to reaffirm its commitment to deepening engagement with Nigerians in the Diaspora and finding responsive solutions to issues affecting their welfare and interests.

NiDCOM reiterated that the Federal Government, through relevant agencies, would continue to engage Nigerians across the world and work towards addressing concerns affecting their welfare.

The commission said Nigerians living abroad remained an integral part of Nigeria’s development agenda.

The development was contained in a statement signed and released on Monday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director, Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abuja, Naija News reports.