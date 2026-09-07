Nigeria Cannot Defeat Insecurity By Military Force Alone – Senator Buba Opens Up On Alleged Link To Bandits

The Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba, has denied allegations linking him to banditry.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker said videos and claims circulating online were false and part of an attempt to damage his reputation.

Buba, a former chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has faced allegations of having links with suspected bandits since 2024.

He has repeatedly rejected the claims and said there is no evidence connecting him to criminal activities.

The latest controversy started after videos circulated on social media through a content creator known as D English Alhaji.

The videos allegedly showed suspected bandit leaders visiting Buba’s residence.

The matter gained more attention after a man identified as Hassan appeared in an interview with the content creator and accused the senator of being among politicians allegedly supporting bandits in the area.

Hassan also claimed that people connected to the wanted bandit leader, Dogo Gide, were brought to Abuja for specialised training through an aide linked to the senator.

Buba, in a statement issued on Sunday, rejected the allegations and described the videos and claims as part of a continuing campaign against him.

He explained that he had previously avoided responding publicly to every accusation because of his former position as chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

According to him, the sensitive nature of national security work often requires officials to keep certain information private.

The statement read in part: “I categorically denied these allegations. I stated that I had no aide by the name cited and invited security agencies to investigate. The claim that these clips constitute evidence of bandits visiting my residence is false.

“These claims must be subjected to proper evidentiary standards, not accepted merely because they appear in a viral video. Nigeria cannot defeat insecurity by military force alone. Sustainable security requires winning the trust of vulnerable communities.

“Political disagreement should never justify character assassination. I do not claim immunity from scrutiny. . But scrutiny must be based on facts. There is a difference between investigation and fabrication, between criticism and blackmail, and between political opposition and deliberate character assassination.”