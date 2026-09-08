‘I Felt Disrespected’ – Senator Buba’s Aide Resigns Amid Banditry Allegation Against Lawmaker

A Senior Legislative Aide to the senator representing Bauchi South, Shehu Buba Umar, Abba Aliyu Tilde, has resigned, citing a deterioration in his working relationship with the lawmaker.

Naija News reports that Tilde said his decision followed what he described as a breakdown in communication, trust and mutual respect between him and the senator.

The former aide announced his immediate resignation in a letter dated September 6, 2026.

Although his exit comes amid renewed allegations linking Buba to banditry and terrorism, Tilde did not cite the controversy as a reason for leaving and made no allegation connecting the senator to criminal activity.

Instead, he said his decision stemmed from how he was treated while carrying out his responsibilities. Tilde identified a recent visit by Buba to his ward as one of the incidents that influenced his decision.

According to him, the senator held a meeting with residents during the visit without informing him, despite his position and relationship with community members.

“Given my position and my connection to the people of the ward, I found this deeply disrespectful and hurtful. I believe that, at the very least, I deserved to be informed and carried along,” Tilde wrote.

He said the incident was not isolated, claiming that other experiences had left him feeling that his contributions were no longer valued.

“I cannot continue in a position where I feel that there is little regard for my contributions or for the relationship between us,” he added.

The former aide said an effective relationship in politics and public service required both parties to recognise and respect their respective responsibilities.

According to him, those conditions no longer existed in his relationship with the senator.

Tilde wrote that such a working arrangement should be built on “mutual respect, communication, trust, and recognition of one another’s roles.”

“Unfortunately, I no longer feel that these principles exist in our working relationship,” he stated.

He consequently described resignation as the most honourable decision available to him. Tilde said he was leaving with a clear conscience, maintaining that he had given his best while serving as Buba’s senior legislative aide.

He nevertheless expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work with the senator and wished him success in his future endeavours.