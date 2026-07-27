I Know It Is Against The Constitution, But Buy Guns – Zamfara Lawmaker Advises Residents

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Maru/Bungudu Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu, popularly known as Zannan Bungudu, has advised residents of his constituency to withdraw their savings and buy weapons to defend themselves against bandit attacks.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker gave the advice during an interview with DCL Hausa on Sunday.

He was reacting to recent abduction of the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area, Nura Abdullahi, and the killing of four members of his security team by bandits.

“I advise the people I represent to withdraw their money and buy guns for self-defence. Whatever they can afford, even if it is an AK-47, AK-49, or any other weapon, they should contribute money, get the weapons if they know where to buy them, and protect their communities,” he said.

Zubairu acknowledged that his call was contrary to the constitution but argued that the continued killing of innocent people had left communities with difficult choices.

“I know this is against the Constitution, but killing innocent people is also against the Constitution. If you are faced with two difficult situations that are both illegal, it is not bad if you choose one to save lives,” he said.

When asked whether his comments reflected a lack of confidence in the administrations of President Bola Tinubu and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, the lawmaker said both governments were making efforts to tackle insecurity.

According to him, despite those efforts, ordinary people must also take responsibility for protecting themselves.

“They are doing their best. That is why it is important for ordinary people to also defend themselves and protect their communities,” he said.

The lawmaker argued that bandits are fewer in number than the people they attack, adding that their main advantage is their access to sophisticated weapons.

“The bandits are not more than the people. What gives them the upper hand is that they have better weapons. If the people also have weapons, they can defend themselves,” he said.

He further suggested that communities could work with security authorities by registering any weapons acquired for self-defence.

“The people can even go to the authorities and explain why they have the weapons. They can register them, stating that this weapon is in this person’s custody for the protection of this community. It is painful to continue watching innocent people being killed,” he added.