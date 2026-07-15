Kano Police Arrest 28-Year-Old With 109 Rounds Of Ammunition, Fake Military ID

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended a suspected bandit in Bichi Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the police recovered an AK-47 magazine, 109 rounds of live ammunition, suspected military uniforms and other items allegedly meant for delivery to bandits.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, operatives of the Bichi Police Division acted on credible intelligence on Saturday after receiving information that a man dressed in suspected military attire had been sighted in Rimaye Village, Bichi LGA.

The police, working with members of the Rimawa community, intercepted the suspect, identified as Mohammed Isah Haruna, 28, of Dan Dinshe Yamma Quarters in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, an additional 79 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two sets of suspected military uniforms, three military caps, a suspected fake military identity card, a National Identity Card, a NIN slip, a voter’s card, four ATM cards and a pair of desert boots.

Police said the suspect confessed during interrogation that he was in the area to deliver the recovered items to bandits operating in the bush.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended members of the Rimawa community for providing timely information that led to the arrest.

“This arrest underscores the importance of community partnership in policing. We appreciate the Rimawa Community and all good people of Kano for their support. Security is a collective responsibility,” Bakori said.

He said the suspect remained in police custody while investigators were working to identify and arrest other members of the suspected criminal network.