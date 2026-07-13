Kano Governor, Yusuf Picks Deputy Governor For 2027 Election

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has announced his Deputy Governor, Murtala Sule Galadima Garo, as his running mate for the 2027 governorship election.

The Governor made the announcement on Monday during a strategic meeting with federal political appointees serving under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kano Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

In a statement issued shortly after the meeting, Governor Yusuf’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the decision was based on Garo’s proven loyalty, dedication, and contributions to the state’s development since the current administration took office.

Naija News reports that Governor Yusuf expressed strong satisfaction with the partnership, describing Garo as a reliable and effective deputy.

“I have no regrets for choosing Garo as my Deputy in the last few months, and he has proven to be the right choice so far. I want to confirm to you that I have every confidence in him,” the Governor said.

He further passed a vote of confidence on the Deputy Governor, praising his competence, unwavering commitment, and strong sense of responsibility in driving the administration’s agenda.

The Governor called on party leaders, political appointees, and supporters to remain united and committed as the government focuses on consolidating its achievements while preparing for the 2027 polls.