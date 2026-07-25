Bandits Abduct Zamfara Council Chairman, Kill Four Security Personnel

Suspected bandits have abducted the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Nura Umar Bungudu, after attacking his residence in Bungudu town.

The assailants were said to have invaded the town on Thursday night and moved directly to the chairman’s residence in the Zango area, less than 20 kilometres from Gusau, the state capital.

A resident, who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the attackers engaged security personnel stationed at the residence and killed two police officers and two vigilantes before taking the council chairman and members of his family away.

“They killed two policemen and two vigilantes, including one volunteer vigilante who had been actively helping to protect the town from bandit attacks,” the source said.

The resident said security operatives guarding the chairman’s residence attempted to repel the attack but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gunmen.

“The bandits came into the town determined to carry out their mission. The chairman’s security team put up resistance, but they were outgunned,” he said.

According to the source, the attackers initially abducted Bungudu alongside his wife and children.

Security operatives who responded to the incident later pursued the gunmen and reportedly rescued four or five of the children.

“They kidnapped the chairman along with his wife and children, but security personnel later rescued some of the children. Unfortunately, the chairman was taken away,” he said.

The source added that reinforcement teams were deployed after the attack, but the gunmen had already fled the area before additional security personnel arrived.

“The security personnel tried their best, but by the time reinforcements got there, the bandits had already executed their plan and escaped,” he said.

Resident Blames Informants, Sophisticated Weapons

The resident attributed the recurring attacks in the area to the sophisticated weapons allegedly used by the bandits and the activities of informants suspected of providing intelligence to criminal groups.

He said the attackers usually arrived in large numbers and gave residents little opportunity to prepare for their operations.

“They don’t give any warning before attacking. They come heavily armed and in large numbers. Despite the efforts of security forces, they still managed to escape with the chairman,” he added.

He consequently appealed to the Zamfara State Government and security agencies to intensify security operations in Bungudu and other communities considered vulnerable to bandit attacks.

“Our people resisted alongside the security forces, but the bandits overpowered them. They carry sophisticated weapons that ordinary people cannot match. We appeal to the authorities to do more to protect lives and property,” he said.