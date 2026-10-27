Viral Video: Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Religious Incitement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a 22-year-old man, Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun, from Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that Maradun was arrested over a viral video allegedly containing statements capable of inciting religious violence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the video reportedly showed a young man dressed in the uniform of Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), allegedly making remarks capable of threatening public peace and peaceful coexistence.

The police said the Zamfara State Command activated its intelligence resources to identify those involved and initiated steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the video.

The statement added that the command engaged the leadership of JIBWIS at both national and state levels, with the organisation reportedly distancing itself from the alleged conduct and handing the suspect over to the police.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and is being investigated over the alleged conduct.

The police said a comprehensive investigation had commenced and that the suspect would be charged before a competent court if sufficient evidence established the commission of an offence under the applicable laws.

The Force reiterated its commitment to protecting Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliation and upholding the constitutional rights to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

The police warned that appropriate lawful action would be taken against any conduct found to incite religious hatred, provoke violence or threaten public order.

It also urged members of the public to refrain from sharing the video further or circulating unverified information capable of heightening religious tensions.