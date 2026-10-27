CAN Urges DSS, Police To Probe Video Of Threats Against Christians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged security agencies to investigate a viral video allegedly showing a young man leading boys in chants threatening attacks on Christians in Enugu and Jos during Sunday worship.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, condemned the alleged incitement and called on the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to identify those involved and prosecute anyone found culpable.

In a statement, Okoh expressed concern over the apparent involvement of children and young people, warning that exposure to messages promoting religious hatred could have serious consequences.

“The possibility that young people are being exposed to or encouraged to embrace such hatred raises serious concerns that must not be ignored,” he said.

The association urged investigators to establish where and when the video was recorded, identify the participants and determine whether any individuals or groups organised, sponsored or facilitated the activity.

It also called for an assessment of potential security threats and adequate protection for Christian communities and places of worship in Enugu, Jos and other parts of the country.

Although CAN acknowledged reports that the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) had disowned the video, it insisted that the claim should not replace an independent investigation.

“The denial of responsibility by any organisation cannot replace an independent investigation into the identities of those involved, the origin of the video and the circumstances surrounding the chants,” the association said.

CAN maintained that anyone found responsible for the alleged threats should face the law without favour or discrimination.

It also urged religious leaders to reject teachings and activities that promote hatred or violence against people of other faiths, warning against exposing young Nigerians to messages that portray fellow citizens as enemies because of their religious beliefs.

The association cautioned that failure to investigate the incident could encourage further threats against citizens on religious grounds and deepen existing religious tensions.

“Allowing such conduct to go unchallenged would send a dangerous message that threats against citizens on religious grounds can be made without consequence,” it said.

CAN urged Christians to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while investigations continue, warning against retaliation that could endanger lives and worsen religious divisions.

It reaffirmed its commitment to religious freedom, justice and peaceful coexistence, stressing that every Nigerian deserves equal protection under the law, regardless of faith.

The association also called on the government to move beyond condemnation and establish the facts, insisting that the safety of citizens and their freedom to worship must be protected.