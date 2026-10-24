Lagos Police Detain Four Officers Over Viral Video Of Man’s Harassment

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has disbanded a tactical team in Ikorodu and detained four officers following a viral video showing them allegedly harassing a young man in Odogunyan.

The command said the officers, identified as members of the Imota/Immortal Tactical Team, would face disciplinary proceedings for the incident.

The police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, explaining that the officers were identified after an investigation into the video, Naija News reports.

According to her, the officers were summoned to the office of the Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, on Thursday, where the decision to detain them and disband the team was taken.

“The verdict was that these officers would be detained immediately, pending disciplinary proceedings. Also, the entire team will be disbanded,” Adebisi said.

She confirmed that all four officers were in custody for further investigation and disciplinary action.

Three of the officers were presented at the command headquarters in Ikeja, while the fourth remained in custody but was not presented.

“They are presently here at the headquarters for further inquiries, and I want to assure members of the public that we will take appropriate actions against them,” she added.

Adebisi said the Commissioner of Police had warned officers against misconduct, stressing that the command would not tolerate impunity.

She added that police officers were expected to carry out their duties with integrity and humility.

The command also thanked community members for helping identify the officers and urged residents to keep reporting cases of police misconduct.