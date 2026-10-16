Police Remove DPO After Suspected Cultists Renovate Outpost In Rivers

Two officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Rivers State have been relieved of their duties after reports that suspected cultists renovated a police outpost in Abuloma and later visited the facility to celebrate the work.

The Rivers State Police Command has also ordered a full investigation to find out who paid for the renovation and whether any police officer approved the project.

The affected officers are the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Abuloma Division and the officer overseeing the Abuloma Police Outpost.

Both officers have been queried and removed from their duties while the investigation continues, Naija News understands.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Agabe Kaborlo, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju.

The police said they took action after a report and video circulated on social media, alleging that suspected cultists renovated the outpost and visited it on Thursday, October 15, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the work.

The command condemned any action that could make suspected cult groups appear accepted or recognised by the police.

It said police stations and outposts were public facilities meant to protect residents and enforce the law, not places for criminal groups to gain public respect or influence.

As part of the investigation, the command said it would identify the people or groups that paid for or arranged the renovation.

Investigators will also find out whether any police officer approved the work, whether the right procedures were followed and whether any officer acted against police rules.

The probe will also examine the level of involvement of police personnel in the project.

The command said it had no problem with members of the public supporting efforts to improve police facilities, provided such support followed the law and did not affect the independence or security of the police.

It referred to Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, which allows gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund.

However, the command stressed that anyone who donates money or provides assistance to the police is not above investigation or prosecution.

The command said it would not tolerate any officer found to have acted unprofessionally or maintained an improper relationship with criminal groups.

It added that all officers were expected to carry out their duties with honesty, discipline and accountability.

The police also assured residents that they remained committed to protecting lives and property and fighting cultism and organised crime in the state.

The command said disciplinary action or prosecution would follow if the investigation established that any officer or other person had broken the law.