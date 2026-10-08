Ogun: Police Nab Prophet’s Son Over Alleged ₦18 Million Online Fraud

Adewale Arojah, identified by the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force as the son of a prophet, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a popular cleric on Facebook and defrauding victims of more than ₦18 million.

The suspect allegedly used the identity of Prophet Dr. Muyiwa Akogun to offer fake prayers and spiritual assistance to people seeking help through the cleric’s Facebook page.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, Naija News reports.

According to him, the arrest followed a complaint filed on October 3, 2026, by Akogun, who is popularly known on Facebook as “Prophet Dr. Muyiwa Akogun”.

The cleric had alerted the police after members of the public began complaining about “fraudulent activities being perpetrated in his name through a duplicated Facebook profile.”

Following the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division, reportedly deployed intelligence and detective operatives to identify and arrest the person behind the fake account.

The police said the suspect was eventually tracked to a village in Ajegunle, along the Ilaro/Ibogun axis, after sustained technological monitoring and intelligence-led analysis.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division, immediately detailed intelligence and detective operatives to track down the perpetrator,” the statement said.

It added that “through sustained technological monitoring and intelligence-led analysis, the suspect was tracked to a nearby village in Ajegunle, via the Ilaro/Ibogun axis, where he was successfully apprehended.”

The police said Arojah confessed during interrogation to impersonating the cleric on Facebook.

“During a rigorous interrogation, the suspect confessed to impersonating the real Prophet Akogun on Facebook.

“He admitted to using the cleric’s identity to deliver fake prophecies and offer prayer services to vulnerable individuals, thereby defrauding victims residing both within Nigeria and in the diaspora,” Babaseyi said.

The command said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect allegedly targeted people seeking spiritual assistance through Akogun’s Facebook page.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect systematically targeted victims seeking spiritual assistance on the said prophet’s Facebook page, gains their trust and swindled them of funds amounting to over ₦18 million,” the police said.

Arojah has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The police said the investigation would establish the full extent of the alleged crime, identify any possible accomplices and determine those who may face prosecution.

Babaseyi said the arrest was part of the command’s efforts to tackle online fraud and identity theft in Ogun State.

“The swift arrest highlights the Ogun State Police Command’s resolve to dismantle online fraud networks, curb identity theft, and deny cybercriminals safe space to operate across the state,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, also commended the Ilaro operatives for their vigilance, tactical discipline, and swift response.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting residents from both digital and physical threats.

The police further advised members of the public to be careful when dealing with religious leaders and other public figures on social media.

“The Command advises members of the public to exercise caution and due diligence when engaging with religious leaders or public figures on social media platforms,” the statement said.