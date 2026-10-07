Police Order Urgent Deployment Of 160 EOD Personnel To EFCC

No fewer than 160 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel have been ordered to report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for briefing and redeployment, Naija News reports.

The deployment was contained in an internal directive issued by the Nigeria Police Force Department of Operations, Abuja, dated October 5, 2026.

The directive, referenced DTO:051750/10/2026, directed the affected officers to report on or before Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The order was based on an earlier approval contained in a letter from the Inspector-General of Police, dated September 16, 2026.

The letter, referenced CB:3380/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.5/122, approved the secondment of the personnel to the EFCC.

The latest directive ordered the affected personnel to be released by their respective formations “as a matter of urgency” for briefing and subsequent redeployment to the anti-graft agency.

The directive was addressed to several senior police formations and commands, including Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of MOPOL, Protect, Terrorism Force and Border Force.

Also listed were INTERPOL, the Veterinary Unit, Force Headquarters Annex in Lagos, AIG Zone 7 and Commissioners of Police across various commands.

Other formations copied in the directive included the Federal Operations Units and Bomb Disposal Units in Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, the FCT, Asaba, Jos, Lafia and Katsina.

The Welfare Department, Departmental Police Officers, Force Intelligence Department, Intelligence Response Team and Police Mobile Force were also included among the formations addressed.

The police directive instructed commanders to warn and release the affected personnel to enable them to report for the required briefing and redeployment.

The officers were ordered to report on or before October 13.

The directive described the order as ‘very important’ and instructed all concerned formations to comply without waiting for another reminder.

The personnel being deployed are members of the Police Force’s EOD capability, a specialized unit trained to handle explosive-related threats and carry out bomb-disposal duties.

The list includes, for the rank of ASP, AP 269042 Patricia Okpe of EOD FHQ, an ASP named Ogochukwu Angela of EOD FHQ ABJ, AP 227150 Usoro Sunday of EOD B9 FCT, AP 179241 Momoh Abraham of 39 PMF, AP 228367 Oshodi Joseph of FTO DOPS, AP 165495 Uche Onwusereraka of EOD LAFIA, AP 180847 Hayatu Hamman of B/PATROL, AP 363554 Adole Isaac of PMF FHQ, AP 214084 Ajao Abiodun of 23 PMF, AP 382812 Ebisi Victor Eloka of 44 PMF, AP 257285 Dare Folahan of 20 PMF, AP 297204 Dare Adenrela of 4 PMF, AP 251665 Daniel Patrick of 58 PMF, AP 276374 Peter Abakpa of 50 PMF, AP 379967 Sabo Manu of 45 PMF, AP 273032 Yakubu Ismail of 33 PMF, AP 379252 Oyelade Wasiu of OYO, and AP 285922 Aminu Ahmed of FEDOPS.

For the rank of INSPR, the personnel are AP 314063 Alex Yilkora of 45PMF, AP 313401 Mustapha Alhassan of 44 PMF, AP 313688 Sunday Asilika of 44 PMF, AP 364100 Henry Mbachu of 15 PMF, AP 344277 Nnachi Okorie of 31 PMF, AP 376199 Bakari Abdullahi of RVS, AP 373769 Bala Jalo of 20 PMF, AP 259259 Joshua Bature Moripo of IRT, AP 277357 Bilkas Lamogo of 50 PMF, AP 346596 Amodu Muhammed of 45 PMF, AP 338367 Olusegun Iyabo of OYO, AP 294269 Esther Bitrus of 47 PMF, AP 347276 Salihu Achile of 21 PMF, AP 253020 Daniel Paul of DOPS FHQ, AP 362828 Ibrahim Mohammed of 45 PMF, AP 347267 Benjamin Isah of 21 PMF, AP 347120 Uwani Yusuf of 50 PMF, AP 251797 Alexander Maigida of 10 PMF, AP 349802 Solomon Peter of KADUNA, AP 324313 Adams Danjumma of 31 PMF, AP 269246 Usman Lawal of CTU B 13 KNS, AP 314586 Reuben Awaje of EOD FHQ, AP 363079 Amuda Babatunde of 69 PMF, AP 375235 Isiaka Jimoh of 39 PMF, AP 247463 Salisu Garba of 45 PMF, AP 380105 Elizabeth Ejeh of 46 PMF, AP 337398 Margret Joseph of 46 PMF, AP 353817 Amiina Alexander of 45 PMF, AP 310553 Ajishe Abubakar of 20PMF, AP 373776 Oni Abiodun of 12 PMF, AP 309454 Sunday Mamza of 44 PMF, AP 370012 Ibrhim Tukur of 50 PMF, AP 353106 Mohammed Abdulrasaq of 20 PMF, AP 314067 Audu Mohammed of 45 PMF, AP 370009 Ishaya Auta of FCT, AP 380023 Usman Gambo of 45 PMF, AP 349949 Tanko Yahaya of 1 PMF, AP 379891 Jibril Salisu of 44 PMF, AP 372407 Sani Umar of 27 PMF, AP 356959 Amah Patience of 21 PMF, AP 233786 Karim Ali of 50 PMF, AP 368905 Akanmu Noah of EOD EKITI, AP 245523 Haruna Monday of 54 PMF, AP 313854 Moses Ebute of FEDOPS, AP 312861 Buhari Umar of 42 PMF, AP 361905 Shokunle Lateef of 22 PMF, AP 381402 Habibu Ali of 2 PMF, AP 373662 Bashir Abdullahi of 20 PMF, AP 370012 Ibrahim Tukur of 50 PMF, AP 251895 Ali Ibrahim of 19 PMF, AP 369204 Joshua Gambo of 50 PMF, AP 293104 Nehu Allahnanan of 20 PMF, AP 362920 Cecilia Andrew of 46 PMF, AP 302176 Emmanuel Andrew of B/PATROL, AP 238258 Audi Emmanuel of 21 PMF, AP 311941 Umar Shaibu of 35 PMF, AP 362095 Nuhu Idris of 25 PMF, AP 369265 Umar Mohammed of 50 PMF, AP 369202 Yohanna Bala of 50 PMF, AP 276544 Okoko Clement of B/PATROL, AP 314000 Abubakar Abubakar of 45 PMF, AP 376525 Ado Mailafiya of FEDOPS, AP 249015 Sagir Musa of 50 PMF, AP 334296 Ibrahim Adamu of 19 PMF, AP 369544 Joshua Yakubu of FCT, AP 326727 Binkur Kombo of 21 PMF, AP 313751 Zailani Christiana of 45 PMF, AP 257421 Imoh Sunday of 21 PMF, AP 380555 Samson John of 40 PMF, AP 326970 Tanko Bawa of FEDOPS, AP 357938 Kamila Boniface of RVS, AP 346550 Alfa Ibrahim of FCT, AP 324307 Christopher Dauda of 44 PMF, AP 366597 Auwal Abbas of 30 PMF, AP 277383 Andres Kukwi of FCT, AP 315618 Lydia Bulus of SPU BASE 6, AP 277441 Egbe Milla of ZONE 7, AP 301294 James Odoh of DOPS, AP 363989 Charity Timothy of FCT, AP 359732 Abdullahi Kabiru of DOPS, AP 363160 Daniel Onoja of FEDOPS, AP 358371 Jibrin Hassan of 12 PMF, AP 377949 Kabiru Inuwa of 42 PMF, AP 368942 Samuel Edet of EOD FHQ, AP 365011 Mohammed Sani of DOPS, AP 273428 Omolaponle Richard of EOD BASE 34, AP 274819 Aminu Isah of EOD BASE 9, AP 346399 Abubakar Usman of EOD BASE 25, AP 379996 Asham Nyaka of 45 PMF, AP 364912 Nazifi Lirwanu of FCT, AP 368579 Godwin Peter of 5 PMF, AP 340768 Abdulazeez Mohammed of 45 PMF, AP 373779 Andrew Ishaku of 20 PMF, AP 376870 Tanko Danladi of 21 PMF, AP 361970 Issa Yusuf of 23 PMF, AP 314225 Abdul Mohammed of 45 PMF, AP 347193 Averson Audu of 21 PMF, AP 362753 Yahaya Tanko of 45 PMF, and AP 369974 Ekuwugha Kelechi of FCT.

For the rank of SGT, the list includes AP 512625 Dickmu Ayuba of 40 PMF, AP 512646 Isa Joshua of 20 PMF, AP 509540 Victor Gerhom of 75 PMF, and AP 512585 Suleiman Ibrahim of 40 PMF.

For the rank of CPL, the entries are AP 518837 Samuel Inyang of DTS, AP 529918 Okpara Gospel of DOPS, AP 534900 Joshua Adoda of EOD FHQ, AP 530753 Gideon Ekpa of FCT, AP 532260 Issa Mohammed of 15 PMF, AP 537178 Dantani Jerry of 44 PMF, AP 543024 Musa Abdullahi of PLS, AP 072888 Christiana Oisi of FCT, AP 528364 Omotosho Samuel of KDS, AP 536684 Edego Sule of NAS, AP 518523 Agama James of 44 PMF, AP 522346 Mustapha Abdussamad of 9 PMF, AP 542954 Umar Bashir of 45PMF, AP 516019 Azeez Kolawole of 16PMF, AP 527238 Abuh Salihu of 44 PMF, AP 517753 Nwokeji Stanley of 49PMF, AP 517773 Nwachukwu Osinachi of 20 PMF, AP 535088 Shuaibu Musa of 44 PMF, AP 519107 Mohammed Isah of 19 PMF, AP 518960 Usman Danladi of 45 PMF, AP 518910 Peter Abel of FEDOPS, AP 519725 Akinremi Segun of 44 PMF, AP 523484 Samaila Habibu of 45 PMF, AP 523413 Abdullahi Said of 9 PMF, AP 524574 Olomoda Taiye of 15 PMF, AP 535516 Danladi Isyaku of KTS, AP 530084 Bilyaminu Babale of 44 PMF, AP 538759 Abdulmajid Abdullahi of 20 PMF, AP 528907 Aminu Haliru of VET, AP 517148 Wilson Cletus of 67 PMF, AP 529725 Zakka Wokji of FEDOPS, AP 523346 Hamza Ruhuallah of DOPS, AP 516606 Abubakar Yahaya of 9 PMF, AP 517888 Arin Timothy of FEDOPS, AP 518243 Suleiman Sani of B/PATROL, AP 518229 Afawo Sazhilo of 21 PMF, AP 509466 Ahmad Buhari of EOD BASE 20, AP 520219 Orobiyi Emmanuel of DFA FHQ WELFARE, AP 539111 Odega Sunday of 44 PMF, AP 070084 Utomobong Akpan of FEDOPS, AP 539767 Isah Jumoh of EOD FHQ, AP 072504 Lawrnce Ijeoma of INTERPOL, AP 540950 Hassan Adam of 1 PMF, AP 074860 Idris Temidayo of EOD FHQ ANNEX, AP 517039 Muhammad Salisu of 45 PMF, AP 541811 Ibrahim Aminu of 21 PMF, AP 074975 Manko Yakman of 45 PMF, AP 534655 Moses Kingsley of IGP M.U FHQ, AP 533387 Rilwanu Sajo of TRS, and AP 540795 Manah Genesis of 44 PMF.

For the rank of PC, the personnel are AP 550079 Amaobi Cyril of PMF FHQ, AP 550555 Maina Ibrahim of 44 PMF, AP 546862 Mohammed Maigoro of 44 PMF, and AP 075338 Maryam Usman of EOD BASE 14.