Former DIG Frank Mba Begins New Career In Legal Practice

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Frank Mba has opened a law firm in Abuja, months after retiring from the Nigeria Police Force following 34 years of service.

The firm, FRANK MBA LEGAL, was unveiled on Friday, October 9, 2026, at its office in Wuse 2, Abuja. The event attracted serving and retired police officers, government officials, members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, former Inspectors-General of Police Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar and Usman Alkali Baba, and retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Sadiq Abubakar.

Other dignitaries included retired DIGs Tijani Baba and Dan Kwara, and serving DIGs Ekene Onwuemeelie, Isiyaku Abubakar and Suleiman Mohammed.

Speaking at the unveiling, Mba said he established the firm to continue contributing to society by bringing his experience in policing, legal training and public service to the legal profession.

“Retirement is not the end of service; it is an opportunity to serve in a different capacity,” he said.

The retired police chief said he would draw on his background in leadership, conflict management and the administration of justice to protect rights and help resolve disputes.

Mba retired from the police in March 2026 after a 34-year career during which he held several key positions. He served as the Force Public Relations Officer on three occasions and also worked as the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State.

He later served as Commissioner of Police in Ogun State and was a member of the police management team responsible for the Department of Training and Development, where he contributed to personnel development.

His move into legal practice follows years of academic training in law. Mba obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos, attended the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

He subsequently earned a Master of Laws degree with distinction from the University of Dundee in Scotland.

Mba also served with the Nigerian Police contingent to the United Nations Mission in Liberia between 2006 and 2007, earning a United Nations Medal for his service.