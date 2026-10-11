Nigeria Police Train 30 Officers In Drone Technology To Tackle Terrorism, Banditry

The Nigeria Police Force has trained 30 officers in drone technology to strengthen operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats across the country.

The officers, all graduates of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, completed the Basic Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Course One organised by Nethawk Aviation Solutions, a Kaduna-based indigenous defence technology company. They graduated on Saturday, October 10, as part of efforts to improve the use of modern aviation technology in policing.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nethawk founder and Chief Executive Officer, Flight Lieutenant Adedoyin Akerele (retd.), said the programme aimed to develop local technical expertise and support authorised security and public safety operations.

“The graduation marks a significant milestone in Nethawk’s commitment to specialised aviation training, indigenous technical capacity development and the responsible integration of unmanned aircraft systems into authorised security and public-safety operations,” Akerele said.

He described the graduation as the first phase of a programme designed to train 100 police officers in unmanned aircraft systems, adding that the training would equip them with the technical skills required to support operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups.

Akerele said Nethawk’s 2026 training programme covered aviation ground school, basic and advanced drone training, specialised mission qualification, mission planning and strategic operations management.

He also disclosed that the company had conducted unmanned aircraft operations in more than 65 communities across Nigeria, with four locally developed UAS solutions and platforms currently in active operation.

According to him, Nethawk has trained hundreds of aviation personnel for professional roles in law enforcement, the military, the oil and gas industry and the power sector.

“These achievements reflect Nethawk’s commitment to indigenous expertise, practical technology development and the advancement of Nigeria’s aviation technology ecosystem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Idri Bunu, who represented the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, said the training would strengthen the force’s capacity to tackle terrorism and other criminal activities.

“The knowledge acquired by the officers would improve their effectiveness in security operations and enhance the force’s response to emerging threats,” Bunu said.

He commended the initiative and stressed the importance of integrating modern technology into policing to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

The Police Headquarters Air Wing was represented by Superintendent of Police O. U. Shadrach, while Chief Superintendent of Police Shaibu Patiko, Divisional Police Officer of Mando Police Station, also attended the ceremony.