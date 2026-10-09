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IGP Disu Approves Posting Of New Police Public Relations Officers (Full List)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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IGP, Olatunji Disu
IGP, Olatunji Disu

Key Takeaways

  • Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the posting of new Police Public Relations Officers and liaison officers to selected Nigeria Police Force commands.
  • Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, said the Friday postings aim to strengthen strategic communication, improve access to credible police information, and boost media engagement.
  • Disu directed the newly posted officers to act professionally and share verified information quickly, as the police push transparency and people-centred policing.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the posting of new Police Public Relations Officers and Public Relations Liaison Officers to selected Commands and Formations of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic communication, improve public access to credible Police information and enhance engagement with the media and other stakeholders.

The statement noted that SP Johnson A. Doghudje has been posted as Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5, and can be reached on 08038773657; SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji, has been posted to Zone 11, Osogbo, and can be reached on 09152481510.

Also, DSP Orchia Adndongu has been posted to the Benue State Police Command and can be reached on 07013495466; while DSP Imah Unwana Victor has been posted to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) and can be reached on 08038281577, Naija News reports.

Similarly, ASP Abdulaziz Maharazu has been posted to the Police Academy (POLAC) and can be reached on 07064684936; ASP Yusuf Adamu Aliyu has been posted to the Yobe State Police Command and can be reached on 08136394230; while ASP Haruna Rashid Umar Abdullahi has been posted as Public Relations Liaison Officer for the FCID Annex, Gombe State, and can be reached on 08130313033.

The IGP charged the officers to uphold professionalism, responsiveness and accuracy in the discharge of their duties, while ensuring timely dissemination of verified information and sustaining constructive engagement with members of the public and the media.

Iniedu noted that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to strengthening transparency, public communication and constructive engagement as essential components of effective and people-centred policing.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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