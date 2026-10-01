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Police Arrest Obidient Coordinator For Akwa Ibom State Who Went To Secure Release Of Arrested Members

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Key Takeaways

  • The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reportedly arrested the Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith, while he tried to secure the release of detained supporters.
  • A media aide to NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, said Smith was arrested in Ikot Akpan, Abia, after joining others to facilitate Elijah Noah’s release.
  • The command had earlier reportedly arrested OK Movement state coordinator, Elijah Noah, in Uyo during the “Two Million Man March” where police fired tear gas at supporters.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reportedly arrested the Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith.

According to a media aide to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, Smith was arrested while he was facilitating the release of some Obidient Movement members, including Elijah Noah, who had been arrested earlier.

Umoh said Smith was arrested in Ikot Akpan, Abia, and described the development as an intimidation.

“The Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith, who went alongside other supporters to facilitate the release of @ElijahNoah8 and other members reportedly arrested earlier, has now been arrested himself by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in Ikot Akpan Abia. This kind of intimidation must not be tolerated,” she wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News recalls that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command had reportedly arrested the OK Movement state coordinator, Elijah Noah, in Uyo.

The incident reportedly occurred during a planned march where the police fired tear gas at the supporters.

The march, tagged the “Two Million Man March,” was organised in support of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Umoh alleged that Noah was arrested while participating in a peaceful march.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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