Police Arrest Obidient Coordinator For Akwa Ibom State Who Went To Secure Release Of Arrested Members

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reportedly arrested the Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith.

According to a media aide to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, Smith was arrested while he was facilitating the release of some Obidient Movement members, including Elijah Noah, who had been arrested earlier.

Umoh said Smith was arrested in Ikot Akpan, Abia, and described the development as an intimidation.

“The Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith, who went alongside other supporters to facilitate the release of @ElijahNoah8 and other members reportedly arrested earlier, has now been arrested himself by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in Ikot Akpan Abia. This kind of intimidation must not be tolerated,” she wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News recalls that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command had reportedly arrested the OK Movement state coordinator, Elijah Noah, in Uyo.

The incident reportedly occurred during a planned march where the police fired tear gas at the supporters.

The march, tagged the “Two Million Man March,” was organised in support of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Umoh alleged that Noah was arrested while participating in a peaceful march.