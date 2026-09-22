You Must Explain Your Absence From UNGA For Three Years – Obidients Challenge Tinubu

The Obidient Movement has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is avoiding the United States.

Naija News reports that the Movement made the claim in a statement by its Media and Communications Directorate.

The group questioned why Tinubu had decided to go to France for vacation while other presidents were at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conference.

The group insisted that Nigerians have the right to question why Tinubu could visit France and attend a private dinner with President Emmanuel Macron, yet could not personally represent Nigeria at the UN conference.

The statement read in part: “The decision by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to once again stay away from the United States and the United Nations General Assembly misses serious questions that the Nigerian Government must answer. The Presidency says that he is currently on annual leave and that his attention is required by domestic priorities, including the economy and security.

“But Nigerians are entitled to ask why the same Tinubu can undertake an extended European trip, travel to France and attend a private dinner with President Emmanuel Macron, yet cannot personally represent Nigeria at the United Nations General Assembly, even though we know he is prone to disgracing the country through his endless embarrassing gibberish at such an important global forum.

“His consistent absence over the Last two years only suggests that Nigeria does not take such an opportunity seriously. This is not merely about attendance at a diplomatic event because the United Nations General Assembly provides Nigeria an important platform to present its interests before the international community, engage world leaders and participate directly in discussions on matters effecting Nigeria, Africa and the wider world.

“The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in whose country Tinubu is squandering taxpayers’ money on an undeserved vacation, is currently in New York, attending UNGA and trying to close deals for his country. That is what any responsible president does.

“Tinubu must therefore explain his absence from the United States, clarify his official engagements, and provide Nigerians with the facts surrounding the decisions that have kept him away from the United Nations General Assembly for three consecutive years.

“At a time when Nigeria is preparing for another general election, transparency from those entrusted with the highest offices of the country is not optional. Nigerians deserve answers.”