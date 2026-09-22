‘You Get What You Vote For’ – Rufai Oseni Knocks Nigerians Over Tinubu’s Absence

Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has criticised the continuous absence of President Bola Tinubu from Nigeria amid the deaths of 37 miners in Niger State.

He insisted that the president should have returned to the country after hearing about the incident.

Naija News reports that Oseni spoke during an episode of the show.

He said Nigerians should not complain about the President’s frequent trips because they elected him despite his preference for spending extended periods abroad.

He said, “You get what you vote for, and I don’t know why Nigerians are complaining.

“President Tinubu has shown you that he’s constantly going to be away, that he is more at peace in France than any part of the world. So you voted him in.

“If at the start of the year he went for 20-something days in January, today again he has gone for 21 days plus another one week. That’s going to be about 27 days. That’s his modus operandi.”

Oseni also questioned the cost and benefits of the President’s foreign trips, saying he was more concerned about the investments that had actually returned to Nigeria as a result of the travels.

“At least, if you are going to burn ₦37 billion on your foreign trips, like they said he burnt, how much investment came back to Nigeria?

“I’m not talking about audio investment. I’m not talking about intention. I’m not talking about MOU. I’m talking about final investment destination. So it’s the cost-benefit ratio that I’m more concerned about,” he added.

He, however, noted that if the President believed he could direct affairs from abroad, he could continue to do so.

“But if he thinks he can direct from abroad, I mean, even the likes of his spokespeople have said he can direct from abroad. He can work anywhere. He can even run the country remotely.

“If he even deems it that it’s France that he wants to run the country from, he can go ahead. That’s what Nigerians voted for. So it’s what you voted for. I don’t think there’s any problem with that,” Oseni said.