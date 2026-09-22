Nigeria At Risk Of Falling Into ISIS If Tinubu Wins Re-election – Olawepo-Hashim

Accord Party presidential candidate, Gbenga Hashim, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Naija News reports that the politician accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of failing to contain terrorism and banditry across the country.

Hashim made the statement during an interview on Mic On with Seun Okinbaloye, where he discussed the spread of insecurity, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

The Accord candidate claimed that more than 30,000 people had been killed by terrorism since the Tinubu administration came into office.

He also alleged that armed groups had expanded their influence into rural communities across 17 of the 19 northern states.

According to him, the activities of terrorists and bandits have gone beyond attacks on communities, as some residents are allegedly being subjected to systems of taxation and other forms of control imposed by armed groups.

Hashim said the development posed a threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty because criminal groups were gradually taking on roles that should belong to government authorities.

He warned that Nigeria could face further security challenges if Tinubu secures another term in the 2027 presidential election, alleging that the country could become vulnerable to ISIS-linked terrorist groups.

He said: “Nigeria is at risk of falling into the hands of ISIS if Tinubu returns to office.”

Hashim said the security situation requires more than the conventional military and police operations currently being used to fight terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

He proposed the creation of a National Guard as part of his plan to tackle internal security threats if elected president.