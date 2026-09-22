Tinubu Can Order, Direct And Govern Anywhere – Presidency Replies Atiku, Obi

The Presidency has said President Bola Tinubu can continue to govern Nigeria regardless of his physical location.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, made the clarification on Monday while responding to comments from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

The two opposition figures had questioned who was effectively in charge of Nigeria while Tinubu is currently in Paris and Vice President Kashim Shettima is in the United States for the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Bwala argued that the President’s ability to exercise his constitutional powers does not depend on his physical presence within Nigeria.

According to him, the Constitution gives the President authority to direct the affairs of the country and exercise his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces even when he is outside Nigeria.

He referred to Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as the legal basis for the President’s executive powers.

He wrote on social media: “It is funny how opposition candidates are asking the question who is in charge of Nigeria simply because the president and Vice President are out of the country.

“For avoidance of doubt, the power of the president to govern Nigeria is not limited to geography. As commander in chief of the armed forces, he can order, direct, delegate and or administer the constitution of Nigeria anywhere in the world. See section 5 of the constitution.

“@atiku and @PeterObi, you both have not yet defined and or explained a clear alternative path other than populist rhetoric.”