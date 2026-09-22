‘Tinubu Has Been Able To Kill Muslim-Muslim Ticket Problem’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu has resolved the controversy surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Naija News reports that Wike made the disclosure on Monday during an interview on TVC News.

The former Governor of Rivers State recalls that all his children supported Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, during the 2023 presidential election.

Wike attributed their support for Peter Obi to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, which raised concerns, noting that the situation has changed.

Wike further insisted that Peter Obi, who is now the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot win the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “In 2023, there was a problem with the Muslim-Muslim ticket. There was this campaign about Christianity.

“All my children supported Peter Obi. But now, they are saying that they never knew this man, Peter Obi, was like this.

“There are a lot of people who were carried away, but that is no longer there now. Tinubu has been able to kill the Muslim-Muslim ticket problem.”