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Anambra Govt’s Debt: Peter Obi Releases Fresh Documents

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, released fresh documents he said showed his Anambra administration left substantial funds in government accounts after handing over in 2014.
  • The Kwankwasiyya Movement, linked to Obi’s running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, posted the documents on 𝕏 as Obi and Anambra State Government renewed their dispute.
  • Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo’s administration alleged it was still servicing debts from past governments, but Obi rejected this and challenged them to provide evidence.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has released additional documents he said showed his administration left substantial funds in the Anambra State Government’s coffers when he handed over power in 2014.

Naija News reports that the Kwankwasiyya Movement, a support group associated with Obi’s running mate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, shared the documents on 𝕏.

The development comes amid a renewed dispute between Obi and the Anambra State Government over the state’s financial position when he left office.

The administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo had alleged that the state was still servicing debts and other financial obligations incurred by previous administrations, including those of Obi and his successor, Willie Obiano.

Obi has rejected the allegations and previously released his handover documents, challenging the state government to provide evidence to support its claims.

Reacting to the documents, the Kwankwasiyya Movement highlighted the bank balances in the records and urged Nigerians to verify them independently.

The group, in a post on 𝕏, wrote, “Look at those bank balances very well. The bank officials signed them with their full names and positions clearly written on them.

“Wow! Go and verify. May Peter Obi happen to Nigeria. What a man.

See the documents below:

Anambra Govt’s Debt: Peter Obi Releases Fresh Documents Anambra Govt’s Debt: Peter Obi Releases Fresh Documents Anambra Govt’s Debt: Peter Obi Releases Fresh Documents Anambra Govt’s Debt: Peter Obi Releases Fresh Documents

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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